Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 4,000 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,000 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,176,662 shares in the company, valued at $34,466,782.70. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.14 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HGTY

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.