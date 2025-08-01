GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.02 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6,969.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,813 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after buying an additional 1,444,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,811,000 after buying an additional 1,323,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,675,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,782 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.32.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

