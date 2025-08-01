GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Trading 22.4% Higher – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) traded up 22.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $49.23. 1,952,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 906,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Stock Up 22.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 928.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

