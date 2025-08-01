GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on June 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on May 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 6/26/2025.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.4%

GDDY stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $1,246,442.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 431,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500,807.15. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $6,785,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,250 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,387.50. This trade represents a 32.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,910. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

