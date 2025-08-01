G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GTW) Director Patrick John Sheridan Acquires 50,000 Shares

G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GTW – Get Free Report) Director Patrick John Sheridan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$135,000.00.
G2 Goldfields Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G2 Goldfields
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for G2 Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G2 Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.