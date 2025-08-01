Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,023 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCT. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0743 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

