Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ACI opened at $19.23 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.