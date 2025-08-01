Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,731,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $456.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.12. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

