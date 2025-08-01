Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 190,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $47.98 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.