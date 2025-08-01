Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.09 and traded as high as $119.50. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $110.06, with a volume of 2,678 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Formula Systems (1985) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 13.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.68 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 100.0%. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.