First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Reduced by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $63.35 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.