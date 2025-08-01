First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FMB opened at $49.47 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.