Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,812,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $196,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.03. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.