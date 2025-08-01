Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Acquired Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). In a filing disclosed on June 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fidelity National Information Services stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 6/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 6/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 5/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.6%

FIS opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $451,458,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

