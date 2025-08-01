Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 178,074 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,074 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $22,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 76.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 121.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.09.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.6%

TTD stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

