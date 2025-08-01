Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $19.22 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,514,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $302.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.29. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.63 and a 52 week high of $377.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.54% and a negative net margin of 123.38%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rebecca Taub sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 461,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,365,400. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total transaction of $490,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,164 shares in the company, valued at $65,513,014.92. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,316,969 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDGL

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.