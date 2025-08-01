Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.49 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,449,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $27,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,467.9% in the 1st quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,881,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,408,000 after acquiring an additional 551,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Macquarie reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.