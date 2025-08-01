Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 862,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,899 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 2,671.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1,135.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $277,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.02.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

