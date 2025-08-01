Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James Financial from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $126.32 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Federal Signal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.