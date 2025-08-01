Expand Energy Q3 EPS Reduced by Capital One Financial

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Expand Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Expand Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Expand Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXE. Roth Capital set a $125.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

EXE stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. Expand Energy has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.91%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

