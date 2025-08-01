Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on shares of Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Evertec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Evertec has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $229.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Evertec will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 18,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $674,469.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,395.07. This represents a 34.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $279,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,738.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,976. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evertec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 4,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

