Evercore ISI Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $55.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 924,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,744,000 after purchasing an additional 177,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,212,000 after purchasing an additional 465,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after buying an additional 1,744,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,727,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,367,000 after buying an additional 175,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

