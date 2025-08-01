Eugene S. Stark Acquires 177 Shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $10,074.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,200. This trade represents a 1.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.4%

GAM opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. General American Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $232,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in General American Investors by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.