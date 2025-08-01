Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,468,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 96,828 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 74,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 71,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the period.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.468 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

