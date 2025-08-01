Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 72,328 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 479,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.7%

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $282.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,689,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,939,824.80. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FWRG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.