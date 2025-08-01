Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 381,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,781,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

