Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 156.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 810.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 15.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

