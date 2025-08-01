Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CFO Steven E. Cunningham Sells 26,310 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 26,310 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,781,493.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,157 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,918.04. This trade represents a 16.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $119.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Enova International had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $764.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Enova International by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

