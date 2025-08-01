Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

