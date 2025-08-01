Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

