Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 241.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $270.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $274.94. The company has a market cap of $287.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

