Elios Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Elios Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,993 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,858,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

