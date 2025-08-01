Elios Financial Group Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Elios Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

SDVY stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

