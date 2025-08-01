Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $384.46 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.71 and its 200-day moving average is $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.89.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

