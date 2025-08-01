Eastern Bank Sells 617 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.