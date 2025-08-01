Eastern Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Entergy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of ETR opened at $90.48 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

