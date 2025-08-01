Eastern Bank Has $216,000 Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Target by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Target by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 14,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

