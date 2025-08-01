EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 700 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

