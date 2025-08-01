EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 65 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,093,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,062,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,577,000 after buying an additional 523,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $467.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

