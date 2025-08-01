EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 250 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $345.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.51 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.36 and a 200-day moving average of $346.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

