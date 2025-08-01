Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 511,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,410.12. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $67,075.00.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $279,400.00.
- On Monday, June 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $71,000.00.
- On Friday, June 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $70,250.00.
- On Friday, May 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $71,950.00.
- On Thursday, May 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $73,825.00.
Dropbox Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 768.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- What is a support level?
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.