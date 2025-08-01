Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 511,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,410.12. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Tuesday, July 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $67,075.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $279,400.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $70,250.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $71,950.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $73,825.00.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 768.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.