Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Boosted by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

