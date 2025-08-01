Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $54.41 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

