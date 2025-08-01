Davis R M Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.



