Cwm LLC Buys 9,498 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 255.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $325.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

