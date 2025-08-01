CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,112.26 ($14.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,248 ($16.49). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,228 ($16.22), with a volume of 244,441 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.42) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.
In other CVS Group news, insider David Wilton acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,248 ($16.49) per share, for a total transaction of £12,480 ($16,486.13). Also, insider Richard Fairman acquired 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($16.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.04 ($26,408.24). Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
