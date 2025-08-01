CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 1,539.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,571 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.41% of CSW Industrials worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $59,250,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.38, for a total transaction of $60,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,252.22. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $301,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,293.40. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:CSW opened at $258.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.58. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

