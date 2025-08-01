Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Coursera by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,152.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,659.04. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,823.20. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,270 shares of company stock worth $356,087. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.36. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

