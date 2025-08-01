Cott Corp. (TSE:PRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cott Corp. (TSE:PRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cott to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cott to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cott to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Get Cott alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cott

Cott Trading Up 0.7%

About Cott

TSE:PRM opened at C$11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.05. Cott has a twelve month low of C$10.35 and a twelve month high of C$14.90.

(Get Free Report

The investment objectives for the Preferred shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions in the amount of $0.125 per Preferred share. Fund will invest in an initially equally-weighted portfolio comprised of Equity Securities of ten issuers, selected by the Portfolio Manager from the Investable Universe, that at the time of investment and immediately following each semi-annual reconstitution and rebalancing are listed on a North American exchange pay a dividend and have options in respect of its Equity Securities that, in the opinion of the Portfolio Manager, are sufficiently liquid to permit the Portfolio Manager to write options in respect of such securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.