Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Copart were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Copart by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $45.33 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

